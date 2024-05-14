Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 495,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

