Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 744,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 E at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 E at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search