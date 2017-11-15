Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,404,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

