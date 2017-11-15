2 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)