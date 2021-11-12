Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,414,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Karamitsos - December 9, 2017
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 9, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

