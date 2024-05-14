2 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (27) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (8)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

WAG (5)