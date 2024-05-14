Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1292 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
