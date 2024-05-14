Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1877 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1877 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1655 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1292 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
