Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,827,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4357 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1877 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

