2 Pfennig 1877 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,827,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1877 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4357 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
