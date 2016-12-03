Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,995,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
