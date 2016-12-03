Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,995,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search