2 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61171 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place November 8, 2009.

