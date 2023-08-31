Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,207,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61171 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place November 8, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

