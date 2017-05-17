Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1876 E "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,988,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 E at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

