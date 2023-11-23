2 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) No grade (3)