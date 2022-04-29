Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,280,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

