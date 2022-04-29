Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,280,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
