2 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,097,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
