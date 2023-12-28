Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,906,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3751 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
