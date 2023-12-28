Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,906,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3751 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

