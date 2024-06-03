Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,210,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

