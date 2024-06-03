Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,210,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
