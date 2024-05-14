Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,309,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

