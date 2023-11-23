Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,903,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5615 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search