2 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

