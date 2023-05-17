Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,827,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.


  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

