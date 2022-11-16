2 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)