Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,541,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

