Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,844,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1217 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search