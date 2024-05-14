Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,963,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
