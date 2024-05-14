Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,963,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

