Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,706,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

