Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,128,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

