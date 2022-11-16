Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,405,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
