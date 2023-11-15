Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,090,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
- Grün (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
