Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,090,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search