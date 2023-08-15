Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,474,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
