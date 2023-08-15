Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,474,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

