2 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)