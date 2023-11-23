Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,310,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

