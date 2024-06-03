Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,360,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search