Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,360,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
