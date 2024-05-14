Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 118,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
