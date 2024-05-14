Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 118,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
