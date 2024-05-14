Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
