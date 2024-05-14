Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Schulman - July 27, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

