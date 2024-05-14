2 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

