2 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,358,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
