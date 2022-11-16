Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,358,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 D at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

