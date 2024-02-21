Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 161,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2006.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
