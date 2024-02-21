Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 161,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 1, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

