2 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5296 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 6,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
