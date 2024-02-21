Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5296 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 6,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

