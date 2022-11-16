Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 877,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisor (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

