2 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 877,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
