Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 . Incuse Error. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

