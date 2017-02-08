Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Zinc
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 . Incuse Error. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
