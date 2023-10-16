Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922". Rotated Die (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Rotated Die
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1916-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 . Rotated Die. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
