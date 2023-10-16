10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922". Rotated Die (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 . Rotated Die. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) No grade (1)