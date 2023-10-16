Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922". Rotated Die (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 . Rotated Die. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4637 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

