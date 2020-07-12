Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 . Off-center strike. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

