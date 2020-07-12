Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Zinc
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 . Off-center strike. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search