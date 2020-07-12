10 Pfennig 1917-1922 "Type 1917-1922". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917-1922 . Off-center strike. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)