Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1916-1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times of German Empire
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
