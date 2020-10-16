Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 "Type 1916-1922" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916-1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 . Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times of German Empire

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (3)
  • Status International (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916-1922 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search