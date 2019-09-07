Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916". Rotated Die (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916" Rotated Die - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Rauch - March 24, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search