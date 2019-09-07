Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916". Rotated Die (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Rotated Die
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 . Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
