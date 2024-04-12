10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1)