Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Möller (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Status International (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
