Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 "Type 1890-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Status International (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890-1916 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search