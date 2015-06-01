Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G. Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper

Obverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G Klippe One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G Klippe One-sided strike Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 29,8 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Karlsruhe
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German copper coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search