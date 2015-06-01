Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G. Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 29,8 g
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Mint Karlsruhe
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. Klippe. One-sided strike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
