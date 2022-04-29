Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G. Klippe. Gold (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. Klippe. Gold. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

