Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G. Klippe. Gold (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe. Gold
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. Klippe. Gold. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
