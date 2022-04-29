Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G. Klippe. Gold (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe. Gold

Obverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G Klippe Gold - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 G Klippe Gold - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Mint Karlsruhe
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. Klippe. Gold. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search