Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,205,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 . No Mint Mark. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4500 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search