10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 . No Mint Mark. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4500 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition AU (4) XF (16) VF (35) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (10)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (8)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)