10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,205,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 . No Mint Mark. This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4500 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
