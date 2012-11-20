Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 87017 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search