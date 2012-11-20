Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 274,499,000
  • Mintage PROOF 12

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 87017 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search