Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1921 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1921 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
