10 Pfennig 1921 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1921 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)