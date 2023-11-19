Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1921 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1921 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1921 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 319,334,000
  • Mintage PROOF 24

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1921 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1921 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

