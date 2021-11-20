Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1920 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1920 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
