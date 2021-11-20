10 Pfennig 1920 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1920 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

