Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1920 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1920 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,019,000
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1920
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1920 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4341 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place December 14, 2020.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1920 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1920 All German coins German zinc coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
