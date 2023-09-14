Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1919 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1919 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1919 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 147,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1919
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1919 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1919 at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
