Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1919 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1919 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
