10 Pfennig 1919 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1919 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)