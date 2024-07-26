Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1918 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1918 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1918 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 202,008,000
  • Mintage PROOF 28

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1918 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

