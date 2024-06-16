Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1917-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,073,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 32305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search