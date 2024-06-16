Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1917 "Type 1917-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 . This zinc coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 32305 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
