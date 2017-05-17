Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 . No Mint Mark. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
