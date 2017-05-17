10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 . No Mint Mark. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (2)