Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 . No Mint Mark. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2487 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
